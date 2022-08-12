State seeks early trial on Sudhakaran’s plea

Special Correspondent
August 12, 2022 23:43 IST

KOCHI

The State government has sought an early trial on a petition filed by KPCC president K. Sudhakaran seeking to exonerate him from the case related to the attempt on the life of LDF convener E.P. Jayararan

It was on April 12, 1995 that Mr. Jayarajan was shot at his neck while returning to Kerala in train.

Vikramchalil Sasi was arraigned as the first accused in the case.

Dineshan, T.P. Rajeevan, Biju, and Sudharakan are the other accused in the case.

The High Court has listed the case for August 25.

