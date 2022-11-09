State School Science Fest to kick off in Kochi on Thursday

The Hindu Bureau KOCHI
November 09, 2022 20:16 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Officials at the registration counter set up at Government Girls’ Higher Secondary School in Ernakulam as part of the State School Science Fest. | Photo Credit: H. VIBHU

ADVERTISEMENT

A festive mood prevailed at the main venues of the State School Science Fest on Wednesday as young talents from across the State reached the city to participate in various competitions starting from Thursday morning.

Registration of students participating in the categories of science, social science, work experience, Information Technology, and maths was held at the main venue at Government Girls’ Higher Secondary School here. Volunteers of the Student Police Cadet and National Service Scheme turned up to receive last-minute tips on how to guide participants to various venues.

NCC cadets and volunteers of Student Police Cadet at Government Girls’ Higher Secondary School in Ernakulam on Wednesday. They will guide the participants of various events at the State School Science Fest being held at six venues in Kochi. | Photo Credit: H. VIBHU

Nearly 18 committees, including those providing accommodation and transport, turned active from Wednesday morning. The committees are managed by around 200 employees of the General Education department.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Representatives of the organising committee accorded a warm reception to participants who reached the city. Accommodation for girl students has been arranged at 12 schools. Parking areas is provided in spaces managed by the Kochi Corporation and the Greater Cochin Development Authority.

The vocational expo to be held at SRV Higher Secondary School will highlight the importance of skill-based education. Sale of products made by students will be held at the venue. A career seminar and job fair will be held on November 11 and 12 respectively.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Nearly 20 companies will be part of the job fair. Students who had performed well in the regional expo held under seven zones are participating in the final round. Around 84 stalls in categories, including most innovative and most profitable, will be set up at the venue.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
science (general)
In School

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app