State Police Chief Anil Kant leads anti-drugs run in Kochi

State Police Chief Anil Kant and police officers participate in a run organised in Kochi on Friday as part of the anti-drugs campaign. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

State Police Chief Anil Kant on Friday led a 3-km run with Student Police Cadets in Kochi, driving home the message against drugs. District Police Chief (Kochi City) C.H. Nagaraju and Deputy Commissioner (Law and Order) S. Sasidharan also joined him in the early morning run.

Several fitness enthusiasts participated in the run held between Marine Drive and BTH Junction. The State police have been spearheading anti-drugs campaigns across the State in the wake of the surging drug menace.

Mr. Kant attended a slew of programmes in the city through the day. He inspected the functioning of the City police and visited the South police station. He interacted with residents’ associations and police personnel in the city.

Mr. Kant also reviewed the Emergency Response Support System (ERSS) and the Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS) in the city. A test run was conducted to assess the response time of control room vehicles. Mr. Kant monitored the system from the control unit on the 12th floor of Revenue Tower where the Kochi Commissionerate is located.

Mr. Nagaraju explained the functioning of the ITMS and ERSS during the session. ADGP (Law and Order) M.R. Ajithkumar was present. Mr. Kant expressed satisfaction about the functioning of the systems while assuring to strive towards further fine-tuning the systems to reduce the response time.

The City police are now striving to maintain a seven-minute response time to calls received through helplines. Mr. Kant then left for Ernakulam Rural police district for outreach programmes.