State opposes intervention petitions in Mohanlal’s ivory possession case

Petitions had challenged govt. move to withdraw prosecution proceedings against actor

The State government has opposed the intervention petitions filed in the ivory case booked against actor Mohanlal. Opposing the petitions moved by James Mathew and A.A. Poulose, challenging the government decision to withdraw the prosecution proceedings against the actor, the State argued that the petitioners were out to defame the actor through false and malicious litigations.

The case on the intervention petitions will be taken up by the Judicial First Class Magistrate Court-3, Perumbavoor, on Monday.

Incidentally, the State government had sought the permission of the court to withdraw the prosecution against Mohanlal in the case as it felt that the prosecution would be a futile exercise.

The Forest department had earlier booked the actor for the illegal possession of two pairs of elephant tusks. He was charged under various sections of the Wildlife Protection Act. He was booked for engaging in the trade in wild animals, animal articles and trophies, and keeping in his control and transferring the uncured trophy of elephant, an animal included in the Schedule 1 of the Act.

State’s contention

The State argued that the petitioners lacked locus standi and there was no public interest or public money involved in the case. The source of tusks possessed by Mohanlal was found to be genuine. They were not obtained through any illegal means, it was contended.

However, the petitioners submitted that the State had put pressure on the prosecutor to move the petition to withdraw the prosecution proceedings. The State also committed a public wrong in the case. The petitioners had the locus standi in the case and the right of third party intervention in cases of public wrongs was upheld by the Supreme Court, they argued.

The Assistant Public Prosecutor submitted before the court that the question of the illegal possession did not arise the actor was issued the ownership certificate and granted permission to declare its possession. He also argued that the possession and custody of the tusks had become legal and valid. However, the petitioners argued that the actor did not have the certificate at the time of the seizure of ivory.