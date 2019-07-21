‘State must follow its own model for flood survival’: Minister for Education

Kerala should continue the example it had set by surviving the massive floods in August last year, Minister for Education C. Ravindranath said here on Saturday. He added that the State had made significant progress in the post-flood scenario and was moving rapidly towards total rebuilding.

Mr. Ravindranath was inaugurating a social gathering at Union Christian Collge, Aluva, on the upcoming anniversary of the floods, said a press release from the Public Relations Department.

The Minister underscored the fact that even when people feared for their lives, unity and togetherness came to their aid during the calamity. The services rendered by fishers will be remembered forever, he said, adding that the work done by volunteers, armed forces, social organisations, and officials too was commendable.

He said similar gatherings would be held in all districts that were affected by floods. Ideas proposed at the gatherings will be collected and applied during the rebuilding process.

The Minister also distributed keys of houses that were built as part of the rehabilitation programmes under Rebuild Kerala, Care Home and Life projects.

People from Aluva and Paravur taluks, which were the worst-affected areas, attended the gathering. Aluva MLA Anwar Sadat presided over the function. John Fernandez, MLA, and District Collector S. Suhas spoke.