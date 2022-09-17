State moves SC to withdraw UAPA against Rupesh

Three cases registered against suspected Maoist

Special Correspondent KOCHI
September 17, 2022 21:16 IST

The State government has moved the Supreme Court for withdrawing its Special Leave Petition seeking to slap Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) on suspected Maoist Rupesh Paul. The petition is likely to come up before the Bench headed by Justice M.R. Shah on Monday.

The State had earlier approached the top court challenging the decision of the Division Bench of the Kerala High Court, which had set aside the charges slapped under the UAPA and the Indian Penal Code in connection with the three cases registered against Rupesh at Kuttiadi and Valayam police stations in Kozhikode.

Exceeding time limit

Harshad V. Hameed, the standing counsel for the State government, will appear in the case. The Bench, which passed the order on a petition filed by Roopesh, had held that the sanction issued to prosecute him was not valid as it was not issued within the time-frame stipulated in the Act and the rules.

The government sat over the sanction for six months and thus violated the time-frame prescribed in the rules. The Special Court cannot take cognisance of the offences under the Act and the rules as the statutory provisions regarding the time limit was not complied with in the case, the High Court had pointed out.

