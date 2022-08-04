Kochi

State Information Commission slaps fine on Kochi Corporation official

Special Correspondent Kochi August 04, 2022 21:48 IST
Updated: August 04, 2022 21:48 IST

The State Information Commission has slapped a fine of ₹25,000 on M. Hayarunnissa, Public Information Officer (PIO) of the Kochi Corporation, for failure to provide information on an application filed under the Right to Information (RTI) Act in time.

The Commission found that the information officer and the appellate authority of the civic body had failed to provide the information sought by P.M. Dhaneesh of Palluruthy.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The official later paid the fine and produced the receipt before the Commission, said a communication.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Read more...