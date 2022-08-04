State Information Commission slaps fine on Kochi Corporation official

August 04, 2022 21:48 IST

PIO, appellate authority denied information sought under RTI

The State Information Commission has slapped a fine of ₹25,000 on M. Hayarunnissa, Public Information Officer (PIO) of the Kochi Corporation, for failure to provide information on an application filed under the Right to Information (RTI) Act in time.

The Commission found that the information officer and the appellate authority of the civic body had failed to provide the information sought by P.M. Dhaneesh of Palluruthy.

The official later paid the fine and produced the receipt before the Commission, said a communication.