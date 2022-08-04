State Information Commission slaps fine on Kochi Corporation official
PIO, appellate authority denied information sought under RTI
The State Information Commission has slapped a fine of ₹25,000 on M. Hayarunnissa, Public Information Officer (PIO) of the Kochi Corporation, for failure to provide information on an application filed under the Right to Information (RTI) Act in time.
The Commission found that the information officer and the appellate authority of the civic body had failed to provide the information sought by P.M. Dhaneesh of Palluruthy.
The official later paid the fine and produced the receipt before the Commission, said a communication.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.