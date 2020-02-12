State govt. stand on natural gas tax crucial for FACT

A favourable decision by the State government on 14.5% Kerala Value Added Tax on natural gas used by Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore (FACT) will be crucial for the company as it takes fresh steps to augment production using the ₹967 crore received from the sale of a part of its land holdings to the State government.

It would be a positive decision if the State decided to forgo the VAT revenue, at least temporarily, in favour of the long-term revival of the company, trade union sources said on Tuesday. They said that FACT would owe the State about ₹80 crore to ₹100 crore in K-VAT when the 900-tonnes-per-day ammonia plant runs for about 330 days a year.

FACT uses around eight lakh cubic metres of natural gas a day now. With the fertiliser company’s ammonia storage facility on Willingdon Island slated to undergo renovation over the next three years, it will have no option but to produce the raw material locally using natural gas from the Kochi terminal.

C.P. John, working president of FACT Workers’ Organisation, said that the previous United Democratic Front government had decided to forgo revenue from K-VAT on natural gas. However, the Left Front government withdrew the concession on a promise that the tax realised on LNG would be reimbursed.

The State had not reimbursed the ₹41 crore collected as tax on LNG during 2016-17 and 2017-18, said Mr. John in a statement issued here on Tuesday. The State government would owe around ₹80 crore to FACT during the current financial year, he added.

FACT calculates the cost of production of ammonia without including the tax component on gas price.

Besides, the Union government does not consider the tax component on gas when it calculates the subsidy for chemical fertilisers, Mr. John said.

FACT has drawn up its plans for the future without considering the K-VAT element.

The plans for the future include resumption of production of caprolactam, and increase in the production of complex fertiliser Factamfos. Besides, there is a financial package being drawn up by the Union government for the company.

Mr. John pointed out that the completion of the LNG pipeline in April would see the number of gas consumers going up and the State government tax revenue moving up to about ₹1,000 crore.