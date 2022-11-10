State govt. removes Governor as Chancellor of Kerala Kalamandalam

An eminent person from the field of art and culture will be the new Chancellor

An eminent person from the field of art and culture will be the new Chancellor

After deciding to remove the Governor as the only Chancellor for all the 14 State universities, the Kerala government moved quickly on Thursday to evict him as the Chancellor of the Kerala Kalamandalam, the deemed-to-be-university for art and culture too.

A government order amending the rules and regulations of the university to facilitate the appointment of an eminent person from the field of art and culture of its choice as the Chancellor was issued on Thursday evening.

Clause amended

The government amended Clause 4.25.0 of the rules and introduced the provision that the Chancellor of the university would be the ‘Chancellor appointed by the sponsoring body,’ the State government. The State government had adopted a similar line for the appointment of Chancellors for the other universities.

The order brought the governance system and management structure of the institution fully under the government control. The governance system and management structure shall be decided by the Government of Kerala and rules and orders for the purpose will be issued as and when occasion arises, the order noted.

The tenure

The tenure of the Chancellor, according to the government order, shall be for five years from the date of assuming the office. The person once appointed shall be eligible for reappointment for one more term.

Unlike in the case of other universities where no age limit was prescribed for the chancellors, the government has decided that no person shall be eligible to hold the office of the Chancellor in Kalamandalam on attaining the age of 75 years.

In the absence of the Chancellor or during his inability to act, the Pro-Chancellor shall exercise all the powers and perform all the functions of the chancellor, the government has decided.