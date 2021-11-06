State Govt. gives sanction for new courses under MGU

KOCHI

06 November 2021 20:51 IST

Approval applicable to academic year 2021-22

The State Government has given administrative sanction to start new courses, additional batches, and increase intake for self-financing programmes in nearly 33 unaided institutions under Mahatma Gandhi University (MGU).

The approval is applicable to the academic year 2021-22. The unaided self-financing institutions are in Ernakulam (11), Kottayam (8), Idukki (8), and Pathanamthitta (6). A few undergraduate programmes sanctioned include Arabic Language, Computer Applications, Commerce, Food Technology and Quality Assurance, Hotel Management and Culinary Arts, and Animation and Visual Effects. The postgraduate courses are in areas like Journalism and Mass Communication, Multimedia, Social Work, Psychology, and Artificial Intelligence.

The increase in intake for various programmes is in the range of 40 to 60. Five colleges have received nod to start additional batches in five undergraduate and postgraduate courses. The affiliation will be provided by the university based on conditions under an agreement to be executed by college managements.

The institutions have to earmark 50% seats as per merit and reservation norms prescribed by the government, while they can fill the remaining 50% seats as management quota. Colleges have to seek accreditation by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council by next year, according to the order issued by the Government.

The colleges should have adequate infrastructure to offer courses. Fee should be based on the structure fixed by the Government. The institutions have to agree to offer courses approved by the Government and the university. The no-objection certificate issued by the Government is valid for one year. It will be renewed based on request by the institution and subject to satisfactory compliance with conditions.