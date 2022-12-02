State government for infusion of more funds for solid and liquid waste treatment

December 02, 2022 07:27 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST - KOCHI

Assistance will also be used for biomining 5.05 lakh tonnes of legacy waste lying in 26 dumping sites across State

The Hindu Bureau

The State government has allocated ₹102.45 crore to bridge the gap in treatment of sewage and solid waste through scientific methods.

According to the Department of Environment and Climate Change, the assistance will also be used for biomining of 5.05 lakh tonnes of legacy (old) waste lying in 26 dumping sites across the State. Official data showed that the gap in treatment of sewage was 42.31 million litres per day (MLD). An amount of ₹84.62 crore has been earmarked for scientific treatment of sewage.

Of the 1,192 MLD of sewage, 134.5 MLD is treated in common sewage treatment plants; 73 MLD in individual sewage treatment plants, and 0.21 MLD in septage plants. The rest is discharged into septic tanks/soak pits set up at the household-level.

The State generates 3,472 tonnes per day (TPD) of solid waste. The department claimed that 3,205 tonnes of solid waste was being scientifically managed. The gap in solid waste treatment is 267 TPD. The government has earmarked ₹2.67 crore for its scientific management.

On legacy waste, official estimates showed that 7.4 lakh tonnes of old waste at 44 sites has been identified for biomining. Of this, biomining of 2.46 lakh tonnes is over at 18 dumping sites. Biomining is in progress at 20 sites to clear 2.67 lakh tonnes.

