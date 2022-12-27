State drawing up ₹10,000-crore masterplan for diversification of PSUs

December 27, 2022 05:56 pm | Updated 05:56 pm IST - KOCHI

The State Industries department is in the process of drawing up and implementing a ₹10,000-crore master plan for the expansion and diversification of 41 State-owned undertakings.

The proposed investments in PSUs will supplement the master plan now being implemented at the PSUs divided into seven categories. The first set of master plans were now being implemented while the new set of proposed investments would go into 405 projects, said Minister for Industries and Law P. Rajeeve here on Tuesday.

He was inaugurating a B2B summit on exploring business alliances with Central and State PSUs in the engineering sector. The meet was organised under the aegis of the public sector Restructuring and Internal Audit Board (RIAB).

The 41 State-owned PSUs witnessed a business turnover of more than ₹3,890 crore during the last year. This represented a 32% increase in business while the operating profit of these units went up more than 100%, the Minister added.

Under the new plans, the PSUs would be given more functional and financial autonomy. They would be restructured and would set short and long term goals. The Minister claimed that the industrial investment atmosphere had improved as proved by the success of the Year of Enterprises campaign, which had set the goal of registering one lakh new MSMEs.

Over a period of nearly nine months, 1.11 lakh new MSMEs were registered. They were set up with an investment of ₹6,821 crore providing employment to 2.40 lakh people. The State had also created a conducive atmosphere for start-ups. There were 4,000 start-ups in the State now, the Minister said.

The first phase of B2B meet on Tuesday saw interactions among heads of the PSUs with officials from the Industries department. Principal Secretary, Industries, A.P.M. Mohammed Hanish and chairman of RIAB R. Ashok were among those who participated in the meet along with other State officials.