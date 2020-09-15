State can achieve total sanitation in three years, says Minister

‘Participation of people and local bodies needed’

Minister for Local Self-Government A.C. Moideen said on Monday that Kerala could achieve total sanitation in three years.

The State has the technological capability to achieve the goal. What was needed was the total participation and involvement of people as well as the local administrative bodies, he said, inaugurating an online seminar on decentralised waste disposal. The Minister said the experience derived from the People’s Plan would come in handy in decentralised waste management.

The online seminar was organised under the aegis of the Palakkad-based Integrated Rural Technology Centre.

The Minister said people should be equipped to treat biodegradable waste at the source itself.

Local bodies should make efforts to provide equipment to households to achieve treatment of waste at source, he added.

Non-biodegradable waste should be sorted and turned into a revenue stream. The Haritha Karma Sena in the State would be able to help in the process, he said.

Joy Elamon, director of the Thrissur-based Kerala Institute of Local Administration (KILA), presided over the seminar.