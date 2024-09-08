State all set to implement scheme to support indigent prisoners

A scheme formulated by the Centre to support poor prisoners is all set for implementation in the State with the completion of the account opening and mapping it with the account of the National Crime Records Bureau, the Central nodal agency of the scheme.

The Union Home Ministry has formulated the scheme on the belief that providing financial support to indigent prisoners in paying their fine amount or helping them in securing bail will help them come out of jail and join the mainstream as a responsible citizen.

Not eligible

The benefit of the scheme will not be available to prisoners charged under the Prevention of Corruption Act, Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), money-laundering, and drug-related offences. If the prisoner is later acquitted or convicted, appropriate orders would be passed by the trial court so that the money given for fine or bail comes back to the government’s account, according to the Guidelines and Standard Operating Procedure issued by the Union Home Ministry.

The State government has already constituted empowered committees at district levels consisting of District Collector as chairman; secretary, district legal services authority (DLSA) as convener; Superintendent of Police of the area where the prison is located; superintendent of the prison concerned and judge in charge of the prison, nominated by the district judge.

The empowered committee shall examine cases of eligible prisoners and shall have the power to sanction the amount required for paying fine/bail amount. A State-level oversight committee consisting of Additional Chief Secretary, Home; Law Secretary, Kerala State Legal Services Authority; Secretary, Director General, Prisons and Correctional Services; and Registrar General of the High Court has also been constituted.

Those who decide

On receipt of intimation of approval of a case by the empowered committee or the oversight committee, the nodal officer of the State shall draw funds from the CNA account and release the amount of fine/bail through means accepted by the court — NEFT/RTGS/FD/DD — to the court. The empowered committee can sanction release of the fine up to ₹25,000 to be deposited in the court for securing the release of the prisoner. For any amount over and above ₹25,000, the proposal has to be approved by the oversight committee.