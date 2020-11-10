Startup raises $1 million on KSUM platform

Making use of the monthly Investor Café programme by the Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM), Kozhikode-based Officekit HR raised $1 million in a seed funding round from Expert DOJO Venture Fund II LLC of the U.S.

A press release here said that the scheme helped raise funds and scale up businesses at monthly meetings that facilitate one-on-one meetings between startups and angel investors/venture capitalists.

Officekit, which provides management software solutions, functions at Cyberpark Kozhikode, is a hire-to-retire HCM (human capital management) platform with consumer-grade user experiences. It enables operations across countries and in different currencies, ensuring cost-effective assimilation of employee engagement.

Expert DOJO is the largest startup high-performance centre for entrepreneurs in southern California.

Officekit HR is founded by Mohammed Faizan Lanka and Haris P.T. who have a combined experience of 35 years in IT.