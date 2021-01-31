Kochi

Startup Mission’s IEDC summit concludes

The fifth edition of the Innovation and Entrepreneurship Development Centres (IEDC) Summit 2021 organised by the Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) came to a close on Saturday, expounding the idea that ingenious ideas came to the fore in times of crises.

The student community in the State should make maximum use of the startup-friendly policies propounded in the State Budget and also the programmes of the Central government, said Saji Gopinath, Vice Chancellor, Kerala University of Digital Science, Innovation and Technology.

The summit was held in collaboration with the Adi Shankara Institute of Engineering and Technology in Kalady.

Around 30 experts from various fields, industry leaders, and top officials with the government, research and educational organisations took part in the three-day virtual summit in which some 4,000 students and young entrepreneurs took part.

The summit was conducted by using the VEMP app developed by students of Adi Shankara Institute of Engineering and Technology. KSUM’s new initiative SMILE (Startup Mentorship for Innovation, Learning and Entrepreneurship) was also launched during the summit.

