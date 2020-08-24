Startup Mission to conduct online support event for SMEs

The Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM), in association with Wadhwani Foundation, is organising an event for small and medium enterprises (SMEs) with the aim of helping them overcome the difficulties owing to COVID-19 in the past five months.
The 90-minute “Sahayata Business Stability Program” will provide simple do-it-yourself solution kits and free consultations to support SMEs with survival, stability, and growth. The aim is to help save or create up to 1,00,000 jobs in the country, according to the organisers. Those who wish may register at http://bit.ly/SahayataProgram
Scheduled to begin at 2.30 p.m. on August 25, the virtual function will specifically assign industry mentors and consultants to work one-on-one with select SMEs. The objective is to support promising SMEs in the growth stage and enable them to reach the next league.
The event will start with a 20-minute briefing by Wadhwani Advantage (South) head, Rahul Savoor, on the Sahayata Advantage Program.
This will be followed by a 40-minute discussion on working capital, talent management, and quick revenue generation, with introduction to Sahayata solution kits. A 15-minute question-answer session will follow.
