Startup Mission inks pact with German incubator

The Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) has tied up with leading German incubator Mainstage, helping incubated firms have access to the European market.

A memorandum of understanding to this effect was signed between KSUM Chief Executive Officer Saji Gopinath and Swen Wegner of the Frankfurt-based firm, that fosters early-stage companies, at an event last week, according to a press release.

The agreement facilitates Kerala’s start-ups to incubate at Mainstage and get introduced to companies in Germany and other European Union countries. This will also enable them to get into commercial deals with suitable firms in the continent. Mainstage will shortly list the Kerala start-ups that are to benefit from the pact on their website.

The MoU triggered the prospect of a symbiotic relationship between the two parties, M. Sivasankar, Secretary (Electronics and IT), was quoted in the release as saying at the signing event held at the Integrated Startup Complex, Kalamassery.

Mr. Wegner said the agreement would function as a bridge between Kerala’s start-ups and European companies. “Mainstage will handhold the start-ups and groom them in ways that make them visible across the market in Germany and the rest of Europe,” said Mr. Wegner, adding that Mainstage would soon convene a workshop to enable the KSUM firms to benefit from the bilateral agreement.

Mr. Gopinath said the pact would enable Kerala’s start-ups to go for high-quality products that were of demand in Europe.