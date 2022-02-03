Start-ups get ₹80-crore investment at Seeding Kerala

KOCHI

03 February 2022 20:12 IST

Summit sees participation of 46 investors

Investments to the tune of ₹80 crore were announced at the 7th edition of the Seeding Kerala Summit organised by the Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM).

Thirteen of the 30 start-ups selected to attend the two-day summit in hybrid mode attracted investments from participating top funds, angel networks and High Networth Individuals (HNIs), according to a communication.

The invite-only summit saw participation by 46 investors from within and outside the State.

The start-ups picked up for investments are Bumberry, Cookd, Zappyhire, Shipnext, Shop Connect, Hyreo, TIEA, Astrek Innovations, Messengerify, Premagic, Finsall, Agnikul and Ubifly.

The biggest quantum of investment was announced by Speciale Invest, a fund partner for the event. Other major investors were SEA Fund and Kerala Angel Network. Among HNIs, investment pledges were made by V.K. Mathews, Raveendranath Kamath, Navas Meeran and Rajesh Padinjaremadam.

Kerala Startup Mission, which organised the event, also released a new RFP (Request for Proposal) for venture partners.