Start-up raises 10 million from global investors

July 11, 2023 11:20 am | Updated 11:20 am IST - KOCHI

Cavli Wireless, a Kochi-based start-up working on cellular Internet of Things (IoT), has successfully raised $10 million from global investors in its Series A funding round.

The start-up proposes to use the funding for expanding its market reach and enhance product capabilities, besides accelerating talent acquisition plans for the global R&D and engineering centre. The idea is to position Kochi as a buzzing hub for IoT and telecom technology and foster local technology graduate talent pool through campus recruitment and internship programmes.

Plans are also afoot for global business expansion with business development positions being filled across Europe, West Asia, Africa, and America. Additionally, Cavli’s current manufacturing base in India will see a capacity addition with the installation of new and improved automated calibration and high-speed firmware flashing lines.

Cavli is planning to establish a customer experience centre to facilitate collaborative ‘smart products’ development between its customers and the Cavli engineering team. This initiative, alongside Cavli’s vigorous expansion, is likely to boost its workforce in India to over 200 across technical and business roles. The start-up has presence in four continents, providing IoT solutions to creators in over 30 countries

“This Series A will help us strengthen our position in the global IoT market by expanding our product portfolio, enhancing R&D capabilities and growing our international presence. We plan to invest in cutting-edge technologies to address automotive and industrial sectors globally. With our platform solution, Cavli Hubble tightly integrated with our hardware portfolio, we are pretty confident that Silicon to Cloud integration in its true sense is now a reality,” said John Mathew, CEO of Cavli Wireless.

This investment comes at a time when the global IoT market is experiencing rapid growth, with the number of connected devices projected to surpass 30 billion by 2025. Cavli’s comprehensive suite of IoT connectivity solutions, backed by its connectivity management cloud platform— Cavli Hubble— provides businesses with the infrastructure needed to harness the power of IoT, driving digital transformation and creating new opportunities for growth.

The funding round was led by Chiratae Ventures and Qualcomm Ventures along with participation by a major U.S. technology conglomerate.