ADVERTISEMENT

Start-up hackathon in Kochi from Monday

January 29, 2023 10:26 pm | Updated 10:26 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A start-up hackathon, under the aegis of the Ernakulam district panchayat, will begin on Monday. The hackathon is being organised to encourage local entrepreneurs and support them financially as part of a district panchayat programme, said a communication from the Public Relations department here.

Hibi Eden, MP, will inaugurate the hackathon at Hotel Park Residency at Kakkanad at 10 a.m. on Monday. District panchayat president Ullas Thomas will preside over the function.

Mr. Thomas said the hackathon was an attempt to string together the local needs of people with new business ideas. District panchayat vice-president Sanitha Rahim, Planning Board member Jiju P. Alex, Local Self-Government department Joint Director P.M. Shafeeq, and District Industries Centre manager P.A. Najeeb will be among those present at the inauguration of the hackathon.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US