Start-up hackathon in Kochi from Monday

January 29, 2023 10:26 pm | Updated 10:26 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A start-up hackathon, under the aegis of the Ernakulam district panchayat, will begin on Monday. The hackathon is being organised to encourage local entrepreneurs and support them financially as part of a district panchayat programme, said a communication from the Public Relations department here.

Hibi Eden, MP, will inaugurate the hackathon at Hotel Park Residency at Kakkanad at 10 a.m. on Monday. District panchayat president Ullas Thomas will preside over the function.

Mr. Thomas said the hackathon was an attempt to string together the local needs of people with new business ideas. District panchayat vice-president Sanitha Rahim, Planning Board member Jiju P. Alex, Local Self-Government department Joint Director P.M. Shafeeq, and District Industries Centre manager P.A. Najeeb will be among those present at the inauguration of the hackathon.

