Start-up develops augmented videoconferencing app

When an online job fair organised by a Bengaluru-based stock market training institute featuring over 30 corporates gets under way on August 7, it will be a recognition for a Kochi-based startup.

For, the organisers will be using Fokuz, a videoconferencing platform developed by Skyislimit Technologies, for conducting interviews and group discussions.

Available across Android and iOS devices and Windows and MacOS-driven computers, Fokuz offers diverse features such as live connectivity to social media handles, file sharing and generation of automated email report on the meeting, complete with the user name, browser details, IP address, time spent by each participant and the location of every participant.

Developed in about four months, it was launched a month ago and is for free for two months. It already boasts over 7,000 downloads and 6,000 active users across the world. “We already had a module for videoconferencing on a limited scale in one of our already existing products. As remote working became the norm in the wake of the pandemic, we chiselled and developed it into a full-fledged videoconferencing platform,” said Manodh Mohan, CEO of the startup.

More innovative features, including the two - Virtual Workspace and Fokuz Smart Assistant – for which patents had already been applied for, will be added shortly. The idea is to turn the app into an Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning-driven virtual business centre bringing together a host of functionalities, giving organisations access to high quality smart meeting spaces.