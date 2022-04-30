Start-up develops app to tap into health-conscious consumers

April 30, 2022 22:24 IST

When the second wave of the pandemic erupted in the beginning of last year and confined people to their homes in the wake of increased restrictions, four youngsters set up a start-up by developing an app for online delivery of groceries in Kochi.

Started as an aggregator for collection and delivery of groceries, the app was soon bombarded with orders beyond manageable proportions. That is when they decided to hire an offline store at Edachira near Kakkanad for speedy delivery of orders. In due course, it was expanded beyond groceries to fruits and vegetables.

Christened KLFRESH, the start-up has managed to break-even in a year and registered an annual turnover of around ₹1 crore. “We now offer a wide range of essential products like fruits, vegetables, fish, meat, and organic products. We have a customer base of over 10,000 and has executed over 12,000 orders within a year,” said founder-director Mohammed Shafeeq.

Gradually, a new range of products such as fruit platters, cut vegetables, hydroponic farm products, diet products, and meat were also introduced. They could also be ordered through apps.

While the orders will be delivered at the doorstep on the same day throughout Kochi, express deliveries in less than an hour are also now available in Kakkanad.

The start-up has now launched nutritious cold-pressed juices replacing aerated juices with preservatives. “Cold-pressed Juicing is a proven method to retain most vitamins, fibres, and enzymes. Since the juice is prepared only against orders, customers can enjoy fresh, high-quality juice with zero preservatives and sugar,” said Jiyadh M.L., chief marketing officer.

Vegetables and fruits are procured both from within the State and outside. Expansion plans are also under way with new stores and even franchises for more efficient delivery of products.

“We are targeting to achieve express delivery within 30 minutes across the city through a network of franchise express stores shortly. We will showcase our healthy juices and cut vegetables for health-conscious professionals through these stores. Apart from pre-packed cut vegetables, we also plan to introduce a system where customers can choose an assortment of vegetables, which will be cut and put together for them,” said Sabeel Salam, chief business officer.