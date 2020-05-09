Start-up comes up with multi-purpose hospital solution

A start-up based in Japan and run by three Malayali youngsters has come up with a comprehensive Internet of Things (IoT)-based technological solution for hospitals, providing insights into aspects ranging from parent care and safety of assets and equipment to staff management.

assistplus, developed by Pinmicro, recognised among Pioneers 500 ‘Most Promising Start-ups’, runs on an ensemble of Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) devices and offers real-time location-based activity analysis solutions. It has already been adopted by eight hospitals, including two in Japan, in varying degrees, while it is all set to be rolled out at a major health care institution in Malappuram by June.

“The solution involves giving smart cards or bands to doctors, staff, patients, assets and equipment, and sensors installed at strategic locations at the hospital will pick up signals from these devices and send location information in real-time. Hospital administrators can monitor these reports on an admin web console and dashboard in real-time. The information can also be used for detailed data analytics,” said Ravindranath A.V., chief executive officer and one of the founders of the start-up.

As a pandemic continues to wreak havoc across the globe, the technological platform also incorporates facility for monitoring the hand hygiene activities of doctors and staff interacting with patients and automatic detection of vulnerable areas at the hospital that need extra care in terms of cleanliness.

“Since it is possible to track the interaction of doctors and staff with patients, that data could be a starting pointing for identifying contacts for quarantine,” Mr. Ravindranath said.

assistplus can also be programmed to generate alerts to doctors and nurses for sanitisation and on violation of no-entry zones demarcated for staff. Monitoring valuable equipment and their movements, analysing their utilisation, indoor navigation of patients, sending changes or updates made by junior doctors in medical records to their seniors for instant approval, and automation of medical records are the other features of the solution.

“It is also capable of integrating existing systems like the ones for purchase and asset management, besides adding value to facilities like CCTV network. For instance, an alert generated on violation of no-entry zone could be further validated by matching the alert with the camera footage for the corresponding time,” Mr. Ravindranath said.