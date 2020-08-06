Start-up bucks the trend, hikes staff pay

KOCHI

06 August 2020 23:18 IST

It delivers office furniture to employees, foots bill for other necessities

At a time salary cuts are being widely reported across industries under the economic impact of the pandemic, SurveySparrow, a customer experience platform start-up, has bucked the trend by announcing a salary hike of up to 30% to boost employee morale besides extending its remote work policy.

What more, the start-up is even door delivering office ergonomic furniture to their employees, thus helping them overcome the lack of comfortable furniture, which many studies have found to have marred the Work From Home (WFH) arrangement by adversely affecting their physical and even mental well-being.

“As an experience-oriented company, SurveySparrow has always believed in delivering refined experiences. We have not halted our hiring process or slowed down our expansion. We owe it to our relentlessly working teams and appreciate their hard work”, said Shihab Muhammed, founder & CEO, SurveySparrow, which claims to be on target to clock more than 30,000 customers by the end of this year. Based in the U.S., SurveySparrow was founded in October 2017, and the start-up has offices in Palo Alto and Kochi.

Advertising

Advertising

It has expanded and strengthened its internal collaboration and productivity tools to support the teams to make a smooth shift towards remote working, realising that many organisations tend to overlook the need to keep active employee communications, team interactions, employee wellness and the culture in remote working arrangements.

From virtual logins to productivity tools to continuous peer recognition, employees are helped to adopt to remote working.

The start-up has also equipped employees with Internet connections and other necessities taking into account the need for dedicated workspace and connectivity.

SurveySparrow has marked 3x growth by the first two quarters of this year and is continuing the growth curve. It boasts over 20,000 customers in 108 countries that include Godrej, Oyo, PaySafe, FedEx, Deloitte Digital, SAP, and Siemens. The company has also managed to raise seed funding of $1.4 million.