Star tortoises seized from Kochi hotel; five arrested

Group was trying to sell the tortoises

The Perumbavoor flying squad of the Forest Department under Range Officer P.A. Jaleel on Sunday arrested a group trying to sell a set of star tortoises from a hotel at Vyttila.

The arrests were made on the basis of a message received at the Thiruvananthapuram Vigilance Office, said a communication here.

Those arrested have been identified as Bhaskar, Madhu, Ellangovan and Andrews, all hailing from Tamil Nadu, and Gigi from Thrissur. Five star tortoises were seized from their possession.

The arrested were shifted to the forest station under Kodanad range, the communication added.

