Star hotels in Kochi innovate to take on lull in demand

Packaged food being taken for home delivery at a star hotel in Kochi.

Kochi

05 January 2021 01:37 IST

Focus on domestic crowd through packages like ‘staycations’

Prominent hotels and resorts in Kochi, hit hard by nil arrival of foreign guests, are wooing the domestic crowd with innovative packages, including staycations and lucratively-priced wedding receptions, to tide over the pandemic situation.

“Unlike till about November, people are travelling now, albeit mostly to tourist locales and other destinations within the State. Over 50% of our room occupancy during weekends is by the corporate crowd and IT professionals who opt for staycation. Most of them drive down from nearby districts, accompanied by their family members,” said Chinnu Jimmy, senior marketing manager, Marriot, Kochi.

“This has resulted in room occupancy improving substantially. Occupancy during weekdays too has improved and is definitely better than during much of 2020 when the pandemic kept people indoors. We have rolled out unique packages like a ₹1,000 complimentary voucher which can be redeemed at Lulu Mall, apart from room tariff which includes high tea at evening and dinner. With renewed focus on innovation and speed and as a source of alternative revenue, we sold a record 8,500 cakes and 650 cake hampers during the Christmas season,” she added.

Many star hotels which offered lucrative tariff (from around ₹1 lakh) to host wedding reception for 50 people, including a couple of days stay for the couple, are continuing with their packages. Most star hotels that ventured into home delivery of items in their menu to reach out to customers and to keep their machinery running during the lockdown period too are continuing the practice.

“We opened pop-up restaurants in gated communities during the lockdown, and they continue in many places, although our buffet restaurant has reopened,” said Dinesh Rai, general manager of Four Points by Sheraton, a 218-room hotel at Infopark. “With fear of air conditioned spaces looming large, we have begun hosting a street food fest every Friday at the lawns, where chaats, grilled items, kebabs, and Punjabi delicacies are cooked,” he said.

Food and beverages

The pandemic has resulted in most hotels banking on revenue from sale of food and beverages than from room occupancy, said Tejus Jose, general manager, Le Meridien, Kochi. “There is good response to our newly-launched Sunday brunch and the special barbecue dinner buffet on Saturdays. We also sold cakes and Christmas hampers in substantial numbers. Patronage for rooms is picking up, especially since tariff has almost halved, and we launched a club membership package,” Mr. Jose said.