Star cricketers relive memories of 1983 win

(From left) Prithviraj Sukumaran, Kapil Dev, Ranveer Singh, Kabir Khan, and K. Srikkanth at an event in Kochi.

KOCHI

19 December 2021 01:47 IST

Kapil Dev, captain of the Indian cricket team which brought home the 1983 Cricket World Cup (the Prudential Cup) and teammate Krishnamachari Srikkanth relived their memories of that match that created sporting history.

“The one thing that led to the victory was Kapil’s self-belief when the rest of us thought he was mad,” reminisced Mr. Srikkanth. He was speaking at an event held at Grand Hyatt, Bolgatty, to promote the Hindi film 83, inspired by that victory.

The film, for Kapil Dev who also attended, “was reliving our life of those times.” Also present were actor Ranveer Singh, who essays Kapil Dev in the film, Kabir Khan, director, and Prithviraj Sukumaran.

The film, which will also be dubbed in Malayalam, is being presented in Kerala by Prithviraj Productions. “The 1983 World Cup win was not just a sporting victory but a lesson of what India as a nation could achieve if we overcome diversities and unite,” Prithviraj said.

Mr. Singh echoed that thought, “The ’83 win instilled self-belief in us as a people.” The film is scheduled to release on December 23.