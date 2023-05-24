Standoff between sports bodies far from over

May 24, 2023 12:17 am | Updated 12:17 am IST - KOCHI

The standoff between the Kerala Sports Council (KSC) and the District Sports Council (DSC) remains far from over with neither party prepared to budge from their stated position.

A day after the public spat between the two bodies over the selection trials conducted by the Kerala Blasters at the Panampilly Nagar Government High School on Monday, DSC president P.V. Sreenijin, MLA, apologised for the hardships caused to aspiring football talents and their parents who turned up for the trials. He had courted controversy following his instructions to lock the school gate thus leaving the youngsters and their parents stranded outside for hours. The players also had to participate in the trials in searing heat owing to the fiasco.

Mr. Sreenijin, however, insisted that the agreement between the KSC and the Kerala Blasters on the use of the school ground was illegal. “Instead of tendering and giving the rights to use the ground to the highest bidder, KSC wrote to the Kerala Blasters on March 13 literally asking the latter to strike an agreement with it. I had already written to the Sports Minister pointing out the illegality involved,” he said.

Mr. Sreenijin further claimed that the DSC was in the dark about whether the Kerala Blasters had paid the rent dues in excess of ₹8 lakh to the KSC. In case it was paid, the DSC has the rightful claim to 75% of it as per a decision taken by the standing committee of the KSC, he added.

KSC president U. Sharaf Ali, however, countered the allegations asking whether the DSC had taken the tender route before striking an agreement on its own with the Kerala Blasters two years ago. KSC is not required to publicise the clearance of dues by the Kerala Blasters, and those who need to know should ask for it. He said that to his knowledge the standing committee had not taken any decision on allocating 75% of the rent revenue to the DSCs concerned.

“All these issues can be discussed sitting across a table since both are government bodies and branches of the same tree. The issue now is about the needless denial of access to ground thus putting the children and their parents to hardship,” said Mr. Ali.

