Standoff between MVD, tipper lorry owners worsens

The standoff between Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) personnel and operators of Taurus tipper lorries has turned worse, with a section of officials complaining to the Chief Minister, State Police Chief, and Women’s Commission, alleging that an office-bearer of lorry operators association is hampering their work.
“He even takes photographs and videos of officials and post them on social media to pressurise them. Women employees had earlier petitioned the police, fed up with his antics. We have sought the installation of CCTVs in regional transport offices to curtail his undue intervention in the department’s functioning. Even worse, there have been instances of a section of lorry and bus operators pasting posters at bus depots and other public spaces to pressurise officials against penalising them for overloading of vehicles and other offences,” said a senior MVD official.
A couple of years ago, personnel of the MVD enforcement wing had sought gun licence, saying that they faced various kinds of threats from unscrupulous operators/drivers of tipper lorries and other goods carriers.
Meanwhile, an office-bearer of the lorry operators association said the complaint had more to do with ego clashes than anything substantial. “We are often penalised, even if there is a minor increase in load. We thus end up paying ₹3,000 for a tonne of overload, and ₹1,000 for each additional tonne. Most lorries are issued fitness certificates by the very same MVD personnel, knowing that they can carry this much load,” he added.
