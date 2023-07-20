Standing crops suffer setback due to rain in district

July 20, 2023 07:13 pm | Updated 07:13 pm IST - KOCHI

The heavy rain at the beginning of July caused a major setback to standing crops in the district with vegetables being affected drastically by the weather conditions.

According to the Department of Agriculture sources, most of the 14 blocks in the district saw crop damage during the rain and, in some cases, in heavy winds that accompanied the showers.

According to the latest data available, around 495 hectares of vegetable, banana, and other crop cultivation were affected by the rain. Banana plants on more than 160 hectares suffered the most extensive damage. The total financial loss, according to an initial estimate, is more than ₹13 crore between the first week of July and now.

Sources in the district unit of the State Kudumbashree Mission said planting of vegetables for Onam season has been slightly held back considering the weather conditions. Farmers under the Kudumbashree in neighbourhood groups had sustained massive losses during last year. Around 50% of the crops were lost ahead of the Onam season last year. This year, the groups have been more cautious to delay the planting so as to assess the situation.

The Department of Agriculture has already launched the preliminary works for the Onam season cultivation under the Statewide scheme. ‘Onathinoru Muram Pachakkari’ scheme will see the distribution of 25-lakh packets of seeds. Around a crore saplings will also be distributed under the scheme across the State. Around two lakh saplings of long-term vegetables too will be distributed.

Initial reports from the Department of Agriculture had said that more than 8,800 hectares of crops were affected between July 1 and July 7. The total loss during the period was estimated to be nearly ₹96 crore with more than 39,000 farmers being affected during the period.

It is learnt that around 60% of the 25,000 neighbourhood groups under the Kudumbashree Mission will engage in vegetable and banana cultivation ahead of Onam with at least three cents being brought under cultivation by each of the NHGs.

