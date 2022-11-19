Stance of Orthodox Church a challenge to society, alleges Jacobite faction

November 19, 2022 10:50 pm | Updated 10:50 pm IST - KOCHI

The Orthodox Church has challenged the government and society as a whole by withdrawing from peace talks within the Malanakara Church. The Orthodox Church has always turned away from efforts by the government to establish peace, the Jacobite faction has alleged.

The Orthodox Church is trying to cover up its loss of face resulting from its withdrawal from peace talks by spreading rumours that it was the Jacobite Church that had withdrawn from peace talks, said Jacobite metropolitan trustee and Catholicate Assistant Joseph Mor Gregorios in a statement.

He asked as to why the Orthodox Church was against a referendum within the Malankara Church if it had faith in the 1934 Church Constitution. It has been claimed that the vast majority of church members had faith in the constitution, said Mor Gregorios.

Though the Chief Minister and the Chief Secretary held several rounds of talks to end the church dispute, the Orthodox group has adopted a stance that is aimed to do away with the Jacobite Church, claimed the latter.

The letter comes less than a week after Chief Secretary V.P. Joy convened a meeting of both factions of the Malankara Church in Thiruvananthapuram to once again discuss the possibilities of amicable settlement of disputes over churches and property linked to them. The discussions were a failure. The Jacobite Church has also reiterated its call for legislation to end the disputes.