Stamp paper shortage: HC seeks govt.’s response

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court on Monday sought the response of the State government to a public interest petition against the failure to provide non-judicial stamp papers in lower denominations of ₹50 and ₹100 etc.

The notice was issued when a writ petition filed by Jyothish P., a lawyer, came up for hearing. The petitioner sought a directive to the Director, Treasuries, to take immediate steps for implementing the e-stamp facility of non-judicial stamp papers of all denominations.

He pointed out that rules or laws did not prevent the government from implementing the e-stamp system, as the facility was already in place for non-judicial stamp papers worth over ₹1 lakh.

According to the petitioner, stamp papers of ₹100, ₹200, and even ₹500 denominations had been in short supply for the past six months. As a result, people were being forced to purchase stamp papers of ₹1000.

The government had stopped giving orders to the Nashik Printing Press for the issue of non-judicial stamp papers in the lower denominations as the government had planned to commence the e-stamp service from August 1. However, it was yet to be started.

In fact, non-judicial stamp papers, particularly those of ₹500 and ₹ 100 denominations, were mandatory for preparing affidavits for birth certificates, various documents submitted to government offices, rent and trade agreements, bonds, and other legal documents.

The shortage of stamp papers pointed to lapses in the administrative mechanisms responsible for the procurement and distribution of the same.