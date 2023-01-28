Stalemate over municipal secretary’s removal continues in Thrikkakara

January 28, 2023 07:07 pm | Updated 07:07 pm IST - KOCHI

The stalemate over Thrikkakara municipal secretary B. Anilkumar’s removal continues after the Municipal Council passed a resolution against him on January 25 and sent it for the government’s consideration.

Municipal Chairperson Ajitha Thankappan said on Saturday that the council expected a response from the government at the earliest so that the Plan programmes were not hindered.

The secretary has been accused by the council, including the Chairperson, of delaying files by putting up repeated queries even on decisions taken by the council.

The Chairperson said the worst affected were the two housing programmes meant for the poor. The first pertains to repair of houses of the most needy. The second is related to constructing houses under the Pradhan Manthri Awas Yojana. Funds meant for the differently abled and provided under the Budget too have been held. They should have been released last year itself, she claimed.

While the Budget expenditure for the whole of Ernakulam district now stands at nearly 37%, the municipality has lagged and has spent only 27.98% of the Plan funds as on January 28.

The ruling UDF has blamed the municipal secretary for most of the delays even as the secretary submitted a complaint alleging that he had been threatened by Congress councillors.