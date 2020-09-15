Stalemate over Kochi’s twin flyovers continues

Blacktopping of the structures at Vyttila and Kundannoor is not progressing as expected

The stalemate over completing pending work on Vyttila and Kundannoor flyovers on the congested Edappally-Aroor NH Bypass is continuing, with blacktopping of the two structures not progressing as was expected.

The filling and blacktopping of the approach road to the Vyttila flyover from the Palarivattom side is another long-pending work. The delay on the part of the Public Works Department (NH wing) in executing the work has given rise to the fear that the deadline to commission the flyover might have to be extended yet again, despite mounting traffic snarls at the two junctions.

The original deadline to commission the structure at Vyttila expired in May 2019. The Kundannoor flyover’s original deadline was March 2020.

Official sources said rainy weather hampered the application of mastic asphalt coating on both the structures. The work is labour-intensive and the compound has to be heated at 200 degree Celsius. It will explode if rainwater falls on the molten material. The filling and tar coating of Vyttila flyover’s approach will be completed in another fortnight. Efforts were under way to complete all work on the structures by October 31, they said.

Interestingly, mastic asphalt coating is under way atop bridges on the Alappuzha Bypass, although the bypass has not been opened to traffic. Aimed at executing the work despite rainy weather, the contractor has constructed a semi-permanent roofing structure fitted with wheels. This enables it to be easily moved across the bridge.

It is not a foolproof method to do mastic asphalt works, since rainwater could seep in through the bridge’s gradient. The compound has to be boiled, transported and laid safely, failing which it might affect the durability of the blacktopping work. Not withstanding this, the contracting firms of the two structures have been directed to probe the feasibility of readying such a structure. This might affect the durability of the blacktopping work. The mastic asphalt layer that is pending for the twin flyovers in Kochi will need minimum 20 days. It will be topped with a layer of bituminous macadam.

Once filled, the approach road to the flyover has to be topped with granular sub-base (GSB), over which wet mix macadam (WMM) and dense bituminous macadam (DBM) have to be laid. Bituminous macadam topping will follow.