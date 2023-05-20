Stale food seized from three hotels in Aluva

May 20, 2023 08:25 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - KOCHI

Officials of the Health wing of Aluva municipality on Saturday seized stale food from three hotels in Aluva.

Some of the stale food items recovered from Hotel Beirut and Hotel Kavitha along the Sub Jail Road, and Flora Karishma Residency at Karothukuzhi junction, included rice, oil, chapati, fish curry, egg, mutton, beef, and chicken, according to the officials.

The surprise inspections were held in nearly 10 institutions, which included eateries and canteens. The canteen premises at the Govt. Hospital in the taluk were found in unhygienic conditions. The team also seized banned plastic items from five eateries. Penalty would be imposed on the erring eateries as per the norms, they said.