Stale food seized at Kakkanad

The Health wing of the Thrikkakara municipality seized stale chicken and rice from an eatery at Chittethukara near Kakkanad on Wednesday.

The stale food was seized during the ongoing inspections at eateries following complaints about violation of food safety norms in a few outlets.

Stale chicken and rice were found stored in a refrigerator at the eatery. Notice was served on the management for violation of food safety norms. Health officials said the inspections would continue in the coming days.