ADVERTISEMENT

Stale fish seizure: Maradu municipality to impose penalty on owner of container trucks

February 07, 2023 08:57 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - KOCHI

Fine will be imposed as per Kerala Municipality Act for alleged pollution of Kundannur bypass stretch where the trucks were parked for two days

The Hindu Bureau

The Maradu municipality will impose penalty and recover the expenses incurred for transporting around four tonnes of stale fish from the owner of the two container trucks that were seized on Monday.

The fine will be imposed as per the Kerala Municipality Act for the alleged pollution of the Kundannur bypass stretch where the container trucks were parked for two days. “We have contacted the owner of the trucks with Andhra Pradesh registration. He is in Vijayawada and is expected to reach here by Wednesday,” said Antony Asanparambil, chairman of the civic body.

The expenses incurred for dumping the contaminated fish and the labour engaged for transporting the containers to the municipal office premises will be recovered from him, according to the chairman. The municipality had engaged 11 workers to clear the stale fish stored in 64 crates in one vehicle and around 100 boxes in the other.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Tests conducted using rapid detection kits by the Food Safety department had found the presence of ammonia in the fish. The entire stock was destroyed as it was found unfit for consumption. The trucks will be released only after recovering the penalty and expenses incurred from the owner, according to the municipal authorities.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US