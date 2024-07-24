Stale fish seized from Palluruthy stall in Kochi

The Health authorities from the Kochi Corporation seized around 200 kg of stale fish from a stall at Palluruthy Veli on Wednesday.

Health department sources said the fish consignment was found unfit for human consumption. The inspections were conducted as part of routine checks in the area. Of the four makeshift stalls selling fish in the area, one was found selling stale fish. However, the stall owner fled on seeing the officials.

The seized consignment comprised an assortment of small fishes. Their source could not be ascertained as the stall owner is yet to be apprehended.

