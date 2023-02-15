Stale fish seized from Chambakkara market

February 15, 2023 06:36 pm | Updated 06:36 pm IST - KOCHI

Officials of the Health wing of the Kochi Corporation on Wednesday seized a tonne of stale fish from Chambakkara market, which is a hub for fish sales in the city and a centre from where supplies go out to suburban areas. The fish had arrived at the market from a neighbouring State for sale.

Corporation Health Standing Committee chairman T.K. Ashraf said the fish, red snapper, was brought in 34 boxes, apparently from Karnataka. There was no ice to preserve the fish, and it was not fit for consumption at the time of seizure. The vehicle with Karnataka registration in which the fish was bought was seized, and its owner was slapped with a fine of ₹25,000, he said.

Health officials conducted checks at the fish market after receiving information that stale fish was being brought into the State for sale. Checks on fish consignments will continue in the coming days, considering the high demand for fish in markets in Kochi and its neighbourhoods. Meanwhile, officials destroyed the seized fish.

It was for the second time that stale fish, meant to be sold in markets here, was seized in February. Health officials of the Maradu municipality had seized four tonnes of stale fish from a vehicle registered in Andhra Pradesh on February 6. The fish was brought in 64 crates and was in a decaying state when the consignment was seized.

Health Standing Committee member Antony Kureethara said continuous and rigorous checks were needed to keep a tab on the quality of meat and fish being supplied in the city. He added that the huge demand for fish in the city is one of the reasons for continuous supply of bad quality fish.

