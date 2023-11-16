Stakeholders seek clarity on notification for city entry of Goshree buses

November 16, 2023 08:40 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - KOCHI

Close on the heels of Transport Minister Antony Raju directing issuance of a final notification permitting the long-awaited city entry of approximately 120 private buses from Goshree islands on Wednesday, bus operators and other stakeholders have demanded clarity on a host of issues, including a draft notification that limited the operating distance of buses from the isles to 25 km.

The North Paravur-High Court Junction distance is 32 km. The Transport Department must clarify whether buses from places such as North Paravur and Cherai would be permitted to operate beyond High Court Junction, in city routes, said Anil Plavians, general secretary of Federation of Residents’ Associations’ Apex Council in Goshree Islands (FRAG), which has been spearheading the demand for city entry of buses from the densely populated isles.

The demand from NGOs and residents’ and passengers’ associations dates back to 2004 when the Goshree bridges were commissioned. Even as KSRTC buses from the isles were permitted into the city, private buses had to end their trips at High Court Junction, forcing thousands of commuters to alight and board other buses, or depend on other modes of commute to reach their destinations every day. The bothersome situation continued, even through the Transport department and the State government made frequent promises.

“We are awaiting the final notification in this regard within a week, to ensure that there are no further hassles in permitting buses from the isles to operate beyond High Court Junction, so that commuters can directly reach their destination. A majority of the 120 buses are from Vypeen and North Paravur. Buses from North Paravur and Cherai, which are located over 25 km away from High Court Junction, too must be permitted to operate in city routes such as Kakkanad, M.G. Road, Thevara and Vyttila Mobility Hub,” said Mr. Plavians.

FRAG president V.P. Sabu said the concerns of commuters were submitted at a public hearing convened soon after the draft notification regarding the city entry of buses was published. It must be noted that 2.25 lakh people reside in Vypeen alone. It would be in addition to a few lakh people from beyond who would benefit if the buses were given access in city routes, he added.

Bus operators and commuters are keenly awaiting speedy issuance of the final notification, since tens of thousands of commuters employed in different parts of the city and innumerable others depended on private vehicles, due to impediments to city entry of buses, said P.K. Lenin, the Vypeen-North Paravur zonal president of Private Bus Operators’ Association (PBOA). “It remains a direction issued by the Transport Minister. One would have to take a look at the final notification to verify whether concerns of commuters and others have been redressed. A total of over 60 buses, mainly those which have to wait at High Court Junction for up to two hours until their return journey, have already consented to operate in city routes.”

The draft notification issued earlier this year would lapse in case a final notification was not issued within 365 days. Ultimately, the Kochi Metropolitan Transport Authority, which seemed to have met with an untimely demise due to non-allocation of manpower, ought to have taken up the issue, said B.J. Antony, former Senior Deputy Transport Commissioner.