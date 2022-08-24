Stakeholders in fisheries told to work together to double exports

Union Minister inaugurates golden jubilee celebrations of MPEDA

Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Anupriya Patel has urged stakeholders in the fisheries sector to join hands to meet the emerging challenges in the sector and to reach the target of ₹1 lakh crore from marine product exports by 2025.

“We can achieve it by promoting sustainable fishing, ensuring quality and variety, and by supporting the entire fisheries ecosystem,” she said in her online inaugural address at the start of the golden jubilee celebrations of the Marine Products Export Development Authority (MPEDA) here on Wednesday.

Maintaining that the future looked bright for the seafood sector, the Minister said the Centre had made interventions to minimise hurdles in the import of raw materials for value-addition. “We have also encouraged exporters to empower fisherfolk to ensure sustainable fishing and preserve the quality of catch, besides engaging Indian missions abroad to help exporters expand their trade. These efforts will help in doubling the export target by 2025,” she said.

Pointing out that the global market is dynamic, Ms. Patel said there had been an increase in demand for convenience products in major markets post-pandemic. MPEDA has been providing financial assistance towards improving infrastructure and developing value-added seafood for the global market.

India’s excellent processing capacity will support the introduction of value-added products using imported and indigenous raw materials. This will help in increasing export production and turn the country into a seafood export processing hub of the world, she said.

Hibi Eden, MP; T.K.A Nair, former Chairman, MPEDA; Paul Antony, Chairman, Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation; Jagadish Fofandi, national president, Seafood Exporters Association of India, and Dodda Venkata Swamy, Chairman, MPEDA, were present.