Stakeholders considering innovative traffic plan at Palarivattom Bypass Junction

KOCHI

15 December 2020 01:47 IST

With the reconstructed Palarivattom flyover scheduled for commissioning in June 2021, the police and agencies engaged in rebuilding the structure are mulling the possibility of erecting a removable barricade in the area beneath its central span, and directing traffic flow along Civil Line Road though underpass-line U-turns in order to avoid waiting at traffic signals to cross the junction.

The U-turns could be hewed out on either side, around 100 m away from the span, beneath the flyover. This would do away with the need for a full-fledged signal system at the busy junction, since vehicles would be able to flow continuously, just like the traffic regulation that is now in place as part of the flyover reconstruction. Alongside progress of the works, efforts would be made to identify a space beneath the structure that had got at least 5-m vertical clearance, said official sources.

The average height of a bus is around 4 m. Lorries carrying containers and cars seldom operate along Civil Line Road. A height gauge with vertical clearance of 5 m can be erected here. A height gauge has been erected on either side of the Vyttila flyover to prevent entry of vehicles taller than 5.50 m, to ensure the safety of the metro viaduct that is located 5.50 m above that structure. Even taking into account the rare possibility of a vehicle carrying load taller than 5 m taking a turn, regular U-turns which did not have height restriction were available on the northern and southern side of the Palarivattom flyover, they added.

The modification will bring about a rectangular-shaped traffic square beneath the structure, around which vehicles will keep moving without any obstruction. A boom-barrier-like barricading at the centre of the flyover can be opened in case any extra-tall and extra-long vehicle has to pass through. The advantage of the Palarivattom Bypass Junction is that there are three lanes on either side. It will enable smooth flow of vehicles negotiating the U-turn. Additional lights and signboards will have to be installed in the vicinity to ensure safety, it is learnt.