Stakeholder workshop on COVID-19 impact on marine fisheries

February 05, 2023 08:47 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

As part of its national-level research project on the impact of COVID-19 on the marine fisheries sector, the Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI) will organise a stakeholder workshop on Monday.

The workshop will bring together a diverse group in the sector, including fishermen, boat owners, women labourers, traders, exporters, consumers, and marketing functionaries, to discuss lessons learnt during the pandemic and the way forward.

The meet is also aimed at providing a platform to discuss post-COVID-19 scenarios and concerns of stakeholders and fill gaps in research work. The findings of the CMFRI research project led by Shyam S. Salim will be shared with stakeholders on the occasion. CMFRI Director A. Gopalakrishnan will inaugurate the meet at 10 a.m., said a press release here.

