Stakeholder meet, site visits held for green corridor

A feasibility report that will determine the nature of the proposed green corridor between North and South railway stations will be readied in four months.

Discussions are under way to turn the 2.5-km stretch along the railway line between the two stations into a pedestrian-friendly walkway, possibly allowing for the movement of electric buggies and bicycles.

“Rather than a street connecting two points for regular movement of vehicles, the corridor’s aim will be to improve walkability. The city needs a full range of mobility solutions,” said Vincent Lichere, director, SUEZ, the French consulting firm that has been roped in to prepare the feasibility report.

Mr. Lichere’s site visits will culminate in a phased action plan based on the city’s transport needs. The four-month study will also chalk out the estimated cost of implementing the project.

AFD funding

The preliminary studies are funded by the French Development Agency (AFD) under the Mobilise Your City (MYC) programme, in collaboration with the Kochi Corporation. Taking safety into consideration, the road can be laid 2.5 metres from the centre of the railway line. The proposed corridor falls mostly along railway and corporation land, save for a small area in Kaloor.

Land acquisition

“Around 600 metres of land will have to be acquired, and meetings will soon be held with people in the area,” said K.V.P. Krishnakumar, councillor representing Ernakulam South. The project is likely to decongest Chittoor Road and M.G. Road and will consider connectivity to the nearby metro stations.

Once the feasibility report is ready, the corporation will submit it to AFD, put out proposals for international funding, and bidding will take place to choose an implementing agency, said Dennis Jose, city project coordinator for the green corridor.

Mr. Lichere made a site visit and participated in a stakeholder meeting on Tuesday with works standing committee chairman P.M. Harris, Mr. Krishnakumar, K.P. Balakrishna Panicker, Ernakulam Junction station manager, and representatives from the Centre for Heritage, Environment and Development, Centre for Public Policy and Research, and Urban Mass Transit Company (AFD’s implementing agency in the city).