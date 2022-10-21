Stage set for the resumption of trial in the actor rape case after 10 months

The Supreme Court had turned down the plea of the survivor for a change of trial court; she feared she may not get a fair trial from the Principal Sessions court

K S Sudhi KOCHI
October 21, 2022 19:59 IST

The stage has been set for resuming the trial in the actor rape case with the Supreme Court turning down the plea of the survivor for a change of trial court.

The survivor had approached the top court for changing the trial from the court of Honey M. Varghese, the Principal Sessions Judge, on Thursday, as she feared that she may not get a fair trial from the court.

The trial was put on hold on December 29 last year with the examination of the investigation officer in the case pending. It was on the eve of the examination of the investigation officer that the prosecution moved the request for further investigation. The prosecution highlighted the statements of filmmaker Balachandrakumar that he had witnessed actor Dileep and others watching the video of the alleged rape in his Aluva residence for launching further investigation. Shortly, the survivor moved the Sessions Court and the High Court seeking to change the court, which stalled the trial in the rape case.

The schedule for the trial in the rape case is likely to be known after October 27 when the Sessions Court will pronounce its order on a discharge petition filed by Dileep and his friend Sarath. The police had arraigned them as accused for causing the disappearance of evidence, as it could not dig out the alleged rape video from the accused. Dileep and Sarath had filed discharge petitions on this count.

The trial would resume shortly in the event of the trial court allowing the discharge petition of the accused and freeing them of the offence. If rejected, the court will go ahead with the proceedings to frame charges against the accused based on the additional chargesheet and prepare the schedule for examining the nearly 100 witnesses listed by the prosecution, legal sources indicated.

Incidentally, the trial court examined 214 witnesses in the rape case. The Supreme Court had on Thursday noted that the trial court was taking every step to dispose of the case expeditiously. The court had earlier directed the trial court to complete the proceedings possibly before January 31, next year.

