Stage set for ‘green’ polling in Ernakulam

Non-recyclable materials like plastic to be kept away from polling booths

Green polling booths are set to hold sway in the local body polls to be held on Thursday.

In keeping with the green protocol banning non-recyclable items like plastic and flex from the campaign scene, such stuff will be kept away from polling booths as well.

A review of the green protocol was made jointly by the Haritha Keralam Mission and the Suchitwa Mission on the eve of the polling day. Prominent polling stations in 14 municipalities and 82 panchayats in the district have been designated as model green booths. They have been decked up with eco-friendly materials and messages on environment with the help of the Haritha Karma Sena and volunteers of municipal health wings and the National Service Scheme.

Volunteers will be deployed at these booths to ensure compliance with the green protocol. Besides, surveillance teams comprising resource persons from Haritha Keralam Mission and Suchitwa Mission will visit the model polling booths.

The Suchitwa Mission had formulated various projects to make the election eco-friendly since the poll notification. Also, Ottamthullal and flash mobs to propagate the green message were staged in various part of the district.

Sessions on the green protocol were held for election officials and candidates, besides distributing pamphlets, brochures, and posters. The Suchitwa Mission felt that its efforts had helped in arresting waste generation during the campaign.

Steps have also been taken for classification and treatment of banners and campaign materials to be removed by candidates after polling. Voters should avoid bringing plastic covers and bottles to polling booths, said P.H. Shine, district coordinator, Suchitwa Mission, and Sujith Karun, mission coordinator, Haritha Keralam.