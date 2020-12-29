Stage artistes urge govt. to allow shows

KOCHI

29 December 2020 01:17 IST

Aghast at the Devaswom Board’s decision to hold festivals in a low key manner devoid of cultural programmes, the Mimicry Artists’ Association has demanded a revisit of the decision citing the pitiable state of stage artists.

The association has urged the State government to permit stage performances by restricting the number of audience and in strict compliance with the COVID-19 protocol.

At a press conference held here on Monday, the association office bearers, including its president and film director Nadir Shah pointed out how other workplaces had been opened up by either partially or fully over the months.

Stage artists had been suffering over the past two years thanks to two successive floods. While many stages artists had been trying to eke out a living by attempting alternative livelihoods, lack of expertise in the areas had turned out to be a stumbling block to many.

The association complained that mimicry artists were being denied government benefits and recognition owing to the vested interests of a few. Among other things, the association sought insurance coverage or other financial assistances, government-approved loan facility, permission to hold programmes in auditoriums with limited number of audience, and a slot for stage artists to hold programmes on Doordarshan.

Association secretary K. S. Prasad and executive committee members Kalabhavan Shajon, Ramesh Pisharody, and Saju Navodaya attended the press meet.